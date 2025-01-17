Tata AIA Life Insurance launches 'Shubh Muhurat'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday launched a product aimed at addressing the financial needs around weddings.

The product christened 'Shubh Muhurat' features a capital guarantee with equity exposure, certainty of benefits to the desired beneficiary, life cover, and immediate death benefit to help parents save for their children's wedding, as per a statement.

*** Kenvue expands portfolio, launches WHO ORS * Kenvue on Friday announced the launch of ready-to-drink WHO ORS to address diarrhoea-led dehydration.

The makers of ORSL electrolyte drinks said it is expanding its portfolio to enter diarrheal dehydration given the need for such a solution, according to a statement.

*** ASK Private Wealth opens office in Dubai International Financial Centre * ASK Private Wealth has opened an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The company will use the office as a hub for its operations in the Middle East and Africa, a statement said. PTI AA SHW