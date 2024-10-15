Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy distribution on Tata Neu App

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Tata AIA Life on Tuesday said it has netted an annualised premium of Rs 25 crore within three months of starting to distribute policies on the Tata Neu App.

Customers can get insurance policies in three clicks on the Tata Group's super app, according to a statement.

***** Mastercard relocates 6,000 technologists and engineers to new Pune facility * Payments major Mastercard on Tuesday relocated its team of 6,000 technologists and engineers supporting global operations into a newer facility spread over 5 lakh sq ft in Pune.

Pune is home to the largest workforce in the world for the company, which has tech hubs in Arlington, Dublin, New York, St Louis, Sydney, and Vancouver as well, as per a statement.

***** Careedge assigns maiden ESG rating to ESAF * Careedge ESG Ratings on Tuesday said it has assigned its maiden Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rating to ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited (ESAF).

The SFB has been assigned a rating of CareEdge-ESG 2 with an ESG score of 68.1, as per a statement.

***** Birla Carbon launches its first Asia Post Treatment plant in India * Birla Carbon has announced the launch of its first Asia Post Treatment (APT) plant in India.

The facility is located in Patalganga near Mumbai, where the company already has a presence, it said in a statement. PTI AA TRB