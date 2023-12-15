Tata AutoComp GY Batteries partners with TVS Motor

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Automotive and two-wheeler battery manufacturer Tata AutoComp GY Batteries on Friday said it has formed an after-market partnership with TVS Motor for battery purchases and servicing to the latter's customers pan-India.

Under the tie-up, Tata AutoComp GY Batteries (Tata Green Batteries) will make available batteries for purchase through the extensive network of TVS Motor's authorised dealerships and service centres, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the two-wheeler batteries will feature a co-branding of TATA Green Batteries and the TVS logo, showcasing the synergy between the two brands, it added.

The two companies had joined hands about five years ago when the battery manufacturer commenced supplying OEM batteries to TVS Motor at its Hosur facility, it said.

"Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of TVS Motor with supplies to all major platforms of two-wheelers. This tie-up marks to the extension of this relationship to the after-market space, wherein it presents a great opportunity for both the companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers," said Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO at TATA Green Batteries.

Over time, the necessity arose to formalise an arrangement that ensures TVS Motor's existing customer base across the country be addressed with all their battery-related requirements through these batteries, the company said.

"The growth of the two-wheeler industry is at a positive upswing in India. Today, customers seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles. With this strategic tie-up, TATA Green Batteries will be available across TVS Motor's authorised dealerships in India," said Rajendra Bhatt, Senior Vice President for service at TVS Motor. PTI IAS BAL BAL