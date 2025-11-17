Tata AutoComp Systems bags Deming Prize

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Tata AutoComp Systems on Monday said it has won the Deming Prize, the global award for excellence in total quality management.

Tata AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions Ltd (THSL), a business unit of Tata AutoComp Systems, has been awarded the Deming Prize for 2025, the company said in a statement.

This is the third award in the last two years that the company has won the Deming Prize. The other two business units of Tata AutoComp Systems to be awarded the Deming Prize are the Composites Division and Tata Ficosa, which received the award in 2024, it added.

"As we expand into new segments, geographies, and technologies, quality management remains our foremost priority. This achievement is a testament to our collective dedication," Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd Vice-Chairman, Arvind Goel said.

Established in 1951 by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), the Deming Prize is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions for excellence in Total Quality Management (TQM). PTI RKL DR DR