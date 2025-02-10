Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 300 AH-64 Apache fuselages manufactured in Hyderabad facility

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has delivered the 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility here.

These fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the US Army and Indian Army.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. The milestone reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess, it said.

The joint venture between Boeing and TASL employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

TBAL’s 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, with over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, the release added. PTI GDK ADB