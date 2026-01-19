Tata Capital Q3 profit jumps 39 pc to Rs 1,285 cr

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Tata Capital, the NBFC arm of Tata Group, on Monday reported 39 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,285 crore for three months ended December 2025.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 922 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Net total income rose 33 per cent to Rs 3,594 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,711 crore a year ago, Tata Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Also, net interest income improved by 26 per cent to Rs 2,936 crore in Q3FY26 from around Rs 2,323 crore a year earlier.

Assets under management (net) rose 26 per cent to Rs 2,34,114 crore as against Rs 1,86,404 crore in the year-ago period.

"We witnessed sustained business momentum in Q3FY26, with broad-based growth across products. Excluding Motor Finance, AUM grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,34,114 crore, and comparable PAT increased by 39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,285 crore for Q3FY26," Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital, said. The company said that including non-recurring items, PAT grew by 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,258 crore.

On the asset quality front, Gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets stood at 1.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, as of December 2025.

Sabharwal said that credit quality continued to remain robust, with early leading indicators reflecting stable portfolio performance across segments. "Unsecured retail disbursements, which were moderated earlier as a prudent risk measure, have seen a gradual uptick, with slippages coming down. Our distribution network and strategic focus on digital and GenAI capabilities, continue to drive operating efficiencies," he added.

The company completed the acquisition of Tata Motors Finance on May 8, 2025.

This is the second set of quarterly number announced by Tata Capital since its listing on the bourses in October 2025.