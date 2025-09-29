Tata Capital sets IPO price band at Rs 310-326/ share; eyes Rs 15,512 crore

New Delhi: Non-banking financial company Tata Capital has set the price band for its much-awaited Rs 15,512 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) at Rs 310-326 per share, making it the largest issue of the year.

At the top end of the band, the non-banking financial company commands a valuation of about Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

The maiden public offering will open for subscription on October 6 and close on October 8, with the anchor book bidding scheduled for October 3, according to a public announcement.

The IPO, comprising a total of 47.58 crore shares, includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares. At the upper price band, the issue is expected to raise Rs 15,512 crore.

Under the OFS component, Tata Sons will offload 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6 per cent stake in Tata Capital, while IFC owns 1.8 per cent holding.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen the company's Tier-1 capital base, supporting future capital requirements, including onward lending.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, had earlier filed draft papers in April through the confidential pre-filing route and secured approval from market regulator Sebi in July.

This IPO will become the largest public issue in India's financial sector. It will also mark the Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023.

The IPO is being undertaken in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing mandate for upper-layer NBFCs, which requires them to be listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

In a similar move, HDB Financial Services-- the non-banking arm of HDFC Bank-- went public in June with a Rs 12,500 crore issue. Bajaj Housing Finance, another upper-layer NBFC, made a blockbuster market debut in September 2024, closing its first day of trade with a 135 per cent premium over the issue price.

For the financial year 2024-25, Tata Capital reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,655 crore, up from Rs 3,327 crore in FY24. Revenue also witnessed a sharp increase to Rs 28,313 crore in FY25 from Rs 18,175 crore in the previous year.

Since commencing lending operations in 2007, Tata Capital has served over 7 million customers as of March 31, 2025. With a portfolio of more than 25 lending products, the company caters to a diverse customer base, including salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs, and corporates.

In addition to lending, Tata Capital also distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, offers wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Tata Capital is expected to make its stock market debut on October 13.

The issue is being managed by a consortium of book-running lead managers, including Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and J.P. Morgan India.