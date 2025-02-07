Tata Chem inks pact with BSDT's cancer treatment, research centre

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust's (BSDT) Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre in Pune to foster innovative solutions supporting holistic wellbeing.

"We are committed to working together in understanding and improving the functionality of our science-differentiated products in Ayurvedic formulations, for improving the quality of life and alleviating pain through Ayurvedic disciplines," Tata Chemicals Head - Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence and Chief Ethics Counsellor, Richard Lobo said in a statement.

Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust Trustee Sushrut S Sardeshmukh said, "This collaboration is a significant step towards advancing research in Ayurveda integrated in wellness products with science-backed innovations." PTI SM SHW