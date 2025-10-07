Tata Chemicals launches Salesforce CRM platform for India operations

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Tata Chemicals Ltd launched ChemForce, a Salesforce-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for its Indian sales operations, the company said on Tuesday.

The platform consolidates sales and customer data to improve response times and reduce manual processes, the chemical manufacturer said in a statement.

"We will enhance our ability to deliver consistent, timely, and personalised engagement," the company's Chief Marketing Officer Subodh Srivastav said.

ChemForce uses artificial intelligence and analytics to provide real-time insights to sales teams. Tata Chemicals implemented it with Salesforce and Deloitte India.

The company plans to expand the platform to other business functions and eventually extend access to customers and distributors, it said.

Vikrant Deoras, Chief Information and Digital Officer, said the system builds "a strong digital backbone" to harness data and AI for decision-making. PTI LUX DR DR