Tata Chemicals partners with Monash University Malaysia for gastroenterology research

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Monday said it has partnered with Monash University Malaysia to conduct research for therapeutic applications for gastrointestinal health and chronic diseases.

The alliance is focused on conducting impactful research in gut microbiome and gut health, aiming to deliver relevant outcomes, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.

This initiative, originally announced in Malaysia, aims to inform future therapeutic applications for gastrointestinal health and chronic diseases, indicating a link between gut health and the prevention or management of long-term health conditions.

This association is a progressive step towards creating sustainable as well as innovative solutions addressing the needs of the future generation and creating a healthier world, said Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Chemicals.

The research is extended to the elderly population, who commonly experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, reflux, and indigestion.

By improving gut health in the elderly, the initiative indirectly contributes to their well-being and potentially their longevity.

This strategic partnership with Tata Chemicals exemplifies our belief that forging alliances that combine industrial innovation with academic expertise is crucial. By doing so, we can effectively address targeted health benefits and the growing, socially relevant health challenges faced by our community, Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice President - Research & Development, said.