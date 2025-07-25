Tata Chemicals Q1 PAT jumps 80.57 pc to Rs 316 crore

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Friday reported an 80.57 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company's PAT was Rs 175 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations declined nearly 2 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,719 crore, mainly due to the cessation of Lostock operations in the UK.

On March 31, 2025, one of its step-down subsidiaries ceased Soda Ash production at the Lostock plant in Northwich due to sustained financial underperformance.

"Market conditions remain fluid with overall global demand estimated to be flat in the near term, due to the uncertainty associated with trade tariffs. Demand conditions are stable in India and China. In other regions, Asia (excluding China and India) and the Americas (excluding the USA) demand is robust," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

As demand-supply remains balanced, tariff uncertainties will continue to weigh on the market; however, the medium and long-term outlook remains positive, driven by sustainability trends, he added.

The company's overall performance is resilient, driven by strong operating performance and disciplined cost management despite lower realisations, mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies, he stated.

"Our focus to expand the core and broaden the speciality portfolio, while being calibrated, will help us in revenue maximisation, realisation of new capacities and delivering on sustainable outcomes," he added.

