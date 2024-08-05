Tata Chemicals Q1 profit drops 72 pc to Rs 150 cr on lower income

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Monday reported a 72 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 150 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on lower income and higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 532 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit from continuing operations declined to Rs 175 crore from Rs 578 crore. Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review.

Commenting on the results, R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, “Overall demand for soda ash was stable during the quarter on account of robust demand for flat glass, container glass and solar glass globally, while Europe experienced muted demand. China demand continued to be stable." The company has delivered a satisfactory performance during Q1FY25 as compared to Q4FY24 on expected lines.

"The Company's overall sales volume remained stable as compared to the previous quarter, with marginal improvement in price sequentially on account of market factors. Our focus is on customer engagement and agile response while ensuring steady contribution margins with focus on costs. We continue to work with our customers and other stakeholders on our sustainability and digitisation efforts." A part of over USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited is a leading supplier to Glass, Detergent, Industrial and Chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India Limited.