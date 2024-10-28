*Tata Cliq Luxury to sell Italian jeweller Bvlgari's products Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Tata Cliq Luxury on Monday said it will also be selling Italian jeweller Bvlgari's products.

The e-commerce platform will be selling fine jewellery, watches and leather goods as part of a partnership to have the Italian brand's first 'digital boutique' in the country, as per a statement.

**** *Mumbai hosts record-breaking hackathon The financial capital hosted a generative artificial intelligence-focused hackathon touted as the world's largest such event by the organisers over the weekend.

With 1,460 participants, 'Mamubaihacks' beat an event held in London, which had 1,130 participants, the organisers said, adding that the event has entered the Guinness Book as well.

**** *Smallcase forays into fixed deposit product distribution Portfolio investing platform Smallcase on Monday announced a foray into distributing fixed deposit products.

The company has partnered with Shivalik Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank, and North East Small Finance Bank to offer their FDs, as per a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL