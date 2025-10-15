New Delhi: Tata Communications on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined about 27 per cent to Rs 183.21 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

Tata Communications had posted a profit after tax of Rs 251.02 crore a year ago.

The consolidated income from operations increased by 6.49 per cent to Rs 6,099.75 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 5,727.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We have sustained momentum this quarter, led by healthy double-digit growth in our digital portfolio. The period has also marked some significant wins in government projects, advancing our role in Digital India.

"Our newly launched products in our strategic bets, including Voice AI and Cloud Networking, are generating significant interest and adoption among our customers," Tata Communications MD and CEO AS Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.

Its data revenue increased by 7.3 per cent to Rs 5,179 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,826 crore a year ago.

Tata Communications' revenue from voice solutions declined by 4.5 per cent to Rs 405.96 crore from Rs 425.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter.