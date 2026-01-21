Tata Comm Q3 profit jumps 55 pc to Rs 365 crore

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Tata Communications on Wednesday posted 55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 365.28 crore for December quarter FY26, mainly on account of improvement in margin.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 235.96 crore, attributable to equity holders of the parent, in the same period a year ago.

“This quarter's performance reflects our disciplined focus on driving data-led growth with expanding margins and a healthy order book. We are gaining momentum across the business, and the capability shift we have invested in is now clearly translating into stronger products and sharper execution for customers," MD and CEO, AS Lakshminarayanan said. The company profit margin improved to 5.9 per cent from 4.4 per cent a year ago.

Income from operations increased to Rs 6,188.97 crore during the quarter from Rs 5,798.07 crore a year ago. "Our continued focus on capital efficiency has strengthened the balance sheet and is funding our growth priorities," Chief Financial Officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir said.

The company also announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as successor of the incumbent who will retire on April 13, 2026.