Tata Comm Q4 profit declines marginally to Rs 322 crore

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Communications' consolidated profit declined marginally to Rs 321.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

The company posted a profit of Rs 326.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Tata Communications during the reported quarter increased by 24.5 per cent to Rs 5,691.7 crore from Rs 4,568.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, net profit declined to Rs 969.58 crore from Rs 1,800.87 crore at the end of 2022-23.

The annual income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 17.5 per cent to Rs 20,968.82 crore in fiscal year 2024 from Rs 17,838.26 crore in fiscal year 2023.

The company's board approved re-appointment of managing director and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan for a second term starting November 26, 2024 till April 13, 2026. PTI PRS MR MR