Tata Communications net profit rises 3 pc in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Tata Communications on Thursday reported a 2.98 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.23 crore in the September quarter.

Its consolidated net profit, attributable to equity holders of the parent firm, stood at Rs 220.66 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's net profit declined 31.73 per cent against Rs 332.84 crore reported in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Revenues for the second quarter of FY25 came in at Rs 5,767.3 crore, 18.36 per cent higher year-on-year from Rs 4,872.5 crore in Q2 FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

"Our order book has expanded with some key strategic wins across markets. The adoption of our Digital Fabric (Network, Cloud and Security, Interaction and IoT) by enterprises continues to drive our optimism about future growth," Tata Communications Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A S Lakshminarayanan said.

On Thursday, shares of Tata Communications settled 4.51 per cent lower at Rs 1,834.30 apiece on the BSE.