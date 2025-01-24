Tata Electronics acquires 60 pc stake in Pegatron Technology India

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) on Friday announced the acquisition of a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India.

The company, in a release, said that the acquisition cements TEPL’s position as a key player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.

In addition to TEPL acquiring a majority stake in Pegatron Technology India, the two companies will work on integrating their teams to work seamlessly.

Announcing the acquisition of 60 per cent stake, Tata Electronics said Pegatron Technology India will undergo rebranding to reflect its new ownership structure and business direction while continuing to deliver high-quality electronics manufacturing services.

This follows Tata Electronics’ acquisition of Wistron’s India operations (based in Narsapura, Karnataka) less than a year ago in March 2024, a move that furthered Tata Sons' Chairman, N Chandrasekaran’s vision of significant investments by the Tata Group in electronics manufacturing.

Tata Electronics, CEO and MD Randhir Thakur said the acquisition of a majority stake in Pegatron Technology India fits into Tata Electronics’ strategy of growing its manufacturing footprint.

"We look forward to a new era of AI, digital, and technology-led manufacturing as we bring up these new facilities and expand our operations in India," Thakur said.