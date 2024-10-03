Tata Electronics says partial operations at fire-hit plant to resume Thursday

New Delhi: Tata Electronics said it plans to resume partial operations at its fire-hit Tamil Nadu-based factory from Thursday.

The operations have been suspended since September 28 after a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we've been working diligently since Saturday to support our team and to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility.

"We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. And as we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay," Tata Electronics said in a statement.

Tata Electronics makes smartphone cases for Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series at Hosur factory.

The fire incident is not expected to impact supplies of iPhones as the company is said to have enough stocks to meet the demand for the next three months.