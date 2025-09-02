Tata Electronics signs pact with semicon material major Merck Electronics

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Tata Electronics has signed a pact with semiconductor material technology major Merck Electronics for sourcing its full suite of products and services, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, for its upcoming chip plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two companies at Semicon India 2025 in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The pact is considered to be one of the first such collaborations between a global materials solutions provider and a leading Indian semiconductor manufacturer.

"Tata Electronics and Merck signed a MoU on a strategic collaboration to jointly develop capabilities in semiconductor materials, semiconductor fabrication infrastructure, and speciality chemical and gas distribution in India," the company said in a statement.

Merck will offer its full suite of products and services, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure services, and its Material Intelligence solutions powered by AI, for Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab in Dholera.

As part of this partnership, Merck will also share best practices in safety and manufacturing excellence and provide access to platforms, like Athinia, a secure data analytics platform, for collaboration on relevant information among participants across the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the partnership encompasses plans for localised warehousing, raw material supply chain development, cultivation of talent, and the establishment of industry processes and standards in India.

"By leveraging Merck's decades of global experience in chemical safety, process optimisation, and digital tools, we will build a resilient ecosystem and accelerate the timely execution of our Fab in Dholera, Gujarat," Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur said.

Tata Electronics is building India's first Fab in Dholera with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore (around USD 11 billion). The Fab will produce semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments, to serve customers globally.

"The collaboration with Tata Electronics reflects our long-standing strategy: to be a trusted partner in key growth markets, enabling scale through safety, precision, and innovation. Together, the aim is to build a resilient and future-ready materials ecosystem that supports India's semiconductor aspirations," Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics Kai Beckmann said.

Tata Electronics also signed an MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to advance the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, including the Design IP ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics and C-DAC will explore opportunities for collaboration to develop the semiconductor design and IP ecosystem in India, utilising Tata Electronics' Fab technology portfolio.

Both organisations will also endeavour to enable Fab, OSAT, and design service solutions from Tata Electronics for the Indian semiconductor ecosystem.