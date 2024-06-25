Tata Electronics, Synopsys collaborate for Dholera semiconductor plant

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Tata Electronics on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based IT firm Synopsys for collaboration on process technology and foundry design platform for its semiconductor plant being set up in Dholera.

Tata Electronics is building a semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore.

"We view Synopsys as a key partner and accelerator in our journey by virtue of the expertise they bring in semiconductor design and services," Tata Electronics managing director and CEO Randhir Thakur said.

The two companies have identified advanced factory automation and yield data analytics solutions to help establish an AI-enabled fab, TCAD (Technology Computer Aided Design) flow set up to enable accurate technology transfer from the technology partner, process design kits and design enablement, IP development, design technology co-optimisation methodologies as a potential area of collaboration.