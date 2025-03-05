Tata Electronics to set up display manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Tata Electronics will set up a display manufacturing unit in Gujarat in partnership with Taiwan-based PSMC and Himax Technologies, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Speaking at IESA Vision Summit, Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur announced signing of a tripartite agreement with the Gujarat government for the plant.

"Today, I am delighted to announce signing of an MoU between Tata Electronics, PSMC and Himax to revolutionise India's display product and technology ecosystem. With PSMC's proven technology, Tata Electronics will manufacture display chips for Himax in Dholera, Gujarat," Thakur said.

With foray in display manufacturing, Tata Electronics will have presence in all three top semiconductor manufacturing segments.

The company is already in process to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 91,000 crore with PSMC as its technology partner.

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is the world's seventh-largest pure-play foundry, with four 12-inch and two 8-inch fabs in Taiwan, capable of producing over 2.1 million 12-inch equivalent wafers annually.

Tata is also setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.