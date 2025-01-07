Tata Elxsi, CSIR-NAL partner for advanced air mobility solutions

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Global design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi has inked an initial pact with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) for a strategic partnership in advanced air mobility amid a rapidly evolving market for unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility globally, a statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership combines NAL's deep aeronautical expertise and Tata Elxsi's technological capabilities in electrification, AI/ML, sensor fusion, and certification processes to support global and Indian markets, it stated.

This partnership will accelerate product development cycles for these sectors by providing access to advanced testing infrastructure, methodologies, and expertise, Tata Elxsi said.

The two partners, as per the statement, will jointly focus on technologies such as aerodynamic design, autonomous systems, and secure communications to address the unique needs of both manned and unmanned air mobility systems.

"We believe the future of aerospace innovation lies in technologies like UAVs and UAM. This strategic partnership with NAL combines our strengths to push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation air mobility solutions for our customers globally," said Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO at Tata Elxsi.

Stating that India presents significant opportunities through initiatives like Make-in-India, indigenisation, and the growing demand for advanced air mobility solutions, Tata Elxsi said the partnership will contribute to building a robust ecosystem of precision manufacturing, component suppliers, and tool vendors.

This ecosystem aims to bring together key stakeholders to foster innovation, enhance scalability, and address the unique requirements of advanced air mobility systems, the company said.

"CSIR-NAL's deep expertise in aerospace research and testing, along with Tata Elxsi's advanced technology and design expertise, will help us develop innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of urban transportation," said Abhay A Pashilkar, Director at CSIR-NAL. PTI IAS DR