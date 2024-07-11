Tata Elxsi inaugurates mobility innovation centre in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry Tata Elxsi has inaugurated a mobility innovation centre in Bengaluru.

Set up in collaboration with global automation firm Emerson, the Tata Elxsi + NI Mobility Innovation Centre (TENMIC), aims to accelerate automotive innovation, software solutions, and global automotive expertise, a company statement said.

TENMIC brings together advanced technologies and systems from Emerson's Test & Measurement business (formerly NI), combined with Tata Elxsi's deep automotive engineering, data analytics, and digitalisation expertise and solutions, the company said.

"The shift in vehicle E/E (electrical/electronic) architecture, electrification, and connectivity is driving the need for advanced software development and testing capabilities.

"Bengaluru offers the combined global expertise of the two companies to the entire world, while enabling proximity to the thriving R&D ecosystem of global OEMs, suppliers, and technology companies in India," said Shaju S, Vice President and Head of Transportation Business Unit at Tata Elxsi.

Shaju further added that "our partnership with Emerson aims to drive innovation, design, and development, leveraging global expertise to create immense value for our clients." This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive automated solutions, including advancements in software-defined vehicles (SDVs), autonomous driving technologies, EV systems and batteries, it said.

"Our partnership with Tata Elxsi to establish this mobility innovation centre for the automotive sector will enable rapid advancements in automotive technologies and validation, driving the industry forward and redefining the possibilities within the mobility landscape," said Shitendra Bhattacharya, director of Emerson's Test and Measurement Business in India & ASEAN. PTI IAS DRR