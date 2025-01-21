Tata Elxsi joins hands with Minespider for battery lifecycle management platform

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Global design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Tuesday said it has joined hands with blockchain-powered traceability solutions provider Minespider to introduce an advanced battery lifecycle management platform.

Designed to address the growing need for sustainability, compliance, and performance optimization in the battery industry, the platform MOBIUS+ aims to revolutionize the way batteries are managed from production to recycling, the company said in a statement.

The platform integrates advanced data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features to deliver actionable insights for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the entire battery ecosystem, including material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers, it added.

"Our collaboration with Minespider is a commitment to drive innovation in sustainable mobility," Tata Elxsi Chief Product Officer Anil Radhakrishnan said.

Partnering with Tata Elxsi enables the company to bring blockchain expertise to a comprehensive platform that supports the industry's drive for transparency and compliance, said Nathan Williams, Founder & CEO, Minespider. PTI MSS DRR