Tata Elxsi partners with Garuda Aerospace to set up drone design, certification centre

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Design and technology service provider Tata Elxsi has partnered with drone maker Garuda Aerospace for setting up a design, engineering, and certification centre to develop indigenous drone technologies.

The technology to developed at the proposed centre for which the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding at the ongoing defence and aerospace show, Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru will specifically have Indian defence applications, along with agriculture, and smart cities, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, Tata Elxsi said on Wednesday.

Tata Elxsi and Garuda Aerospace are showcasing prototypes, designs, and operational UAVs at Aero India 2025. In addition, a demonstration of indigenised UAV components highlights India's advancements in autonomous UAV technologies.

Under the collaboration, Tata Elxsi will lead the design, development, testing, and certification of UAV subsystems, leveraging its expertise in avionics, miniaturisation, ground control systems, secured communication, and energy optimisation.

Garuda Aerospace, as an original equipment maker, which has a strong presence in the defence sector, will lead business acquisition and delivery, it said.

The drones developed under this initiative will cater to multiple applications such as payload management, goods delivery, precision agriculture, and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) missions, addressing critical operational needs across industries, the company said.

"Our partnership with Garuda Aerospace marks a major milestone in India's aerospace ambitions. By driving AI-powered UAV advancements, we are strengthening India's defence ecosystem and reinforcing the country's self-reliance in aerospace technologies," said Jayaraj Rajapandian, Head of Aerospace, Rail & Off-highway, Tata Elxsi.

The company said the Indian defence forces and Border Security Force are expected to be key beneficiaries of this collaboration, gaining access to cutting-edge UAV capabilities.

Additionally, this initiative will create new employment opportunities and contribute to workforce development in the aerospace sector, it said.

"This strategic collaboration with Tata Elxsi reinforces our commitment to indigenous innovation. Over the next three to five years, we will focus on fully indigenised production and supply of airborne and ground systems, strengthening India's leadership in UAV technology," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace. PTI IAS HVA