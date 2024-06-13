Tata Elxsi, Red Hat collaborate to accelerate application mobility for 5G connected vehicles

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Thursday said it has partnered with American software company Red Hat to help global operators in network monetisation through innovative applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

The two entities will work together on 5G connected car using Tata Elxsi CVP platform TETHER, and Red Hat In-Vehicle OS to make moving applications in 5G multi-cloud environment for telcos and MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators).

"The partnership aims to leverage OpenShift, Red Hat's container platform, as a common and uniform container-as-a-service (CaaS) layer across multi-cloud environments and Neuron as Tata Elxsi Multi-layer Automation Platform enabling seamless cloud automation, 5G Application placement and modernisation," a company statement said.

**** Flipkart set to host Glam Up Fest on June 14 * Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart is set to host the 2nd edition of Glam Up Fest 2024 on Friday, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The event will feature more than 70 local and international brands across consumer categories and over 3,500 beauty and lifestyle influencers.

It will also see participation from celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rohit Saraf, Ada Sharma, and Pashmina Roshan, among others.

The day-long event will be loaded with immersive brand booths, leveraging Flipkart's AR and VR capabilities with innovative tools like virtual try-ons, video commerce, and skin analysers.

The event will be followed by an app-exclusive Glam Up sale from June 14-17.

**** Meesho to host 24-hour internal hackathon to spur innovation * Indian e-commerce marketplace Meesho is hosting a 24-hour internal hackathon starting Thursday at the Meesho headquarters, in a bid to ignite creativity and foster teamwork.

The hackathon is being organised in collaboration with Redis, Confluent, and Google Cloud, which will provide valuable resources and technical expertise to the participants.