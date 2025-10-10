New Delhi: Shares of Tata Elxsi on Friday fell by 3 per cent each on the bourses after the design and technology services firm posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit in the July-September quarter of this financial year.

The scrip of Tata Elxsi dipped 3 per cent each in NSE and BSE to Rs 5,406 and Rs 5406.45 apiece, respectively.

Meanwhile, the broader market is trading in the positive territory in the morning trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 349.64 points or 0.43 per cent to 82,521.74. The NSE Nifty50 rose 93.25 points or 0.37 per cent to 25,275.05.

On Thursday, Tata Elxsi posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 154.8 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 229.4 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 918 crore, a 3.8 per cent decrease from Rs 955 crore in Q2 FY25, it added.