Tata Elxsi stock slips over 3 pc after Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Shares of Tata Elxsi on Friday fell more than 3 per cent after the design and technology services firm posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit in the September quarter.

The scrip of Tata Elxsi slipped 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 5,401 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it declined 2.98 per cent to settle at Rs 5,406.80 per piece.

In volume terms, 7.92 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE and 46,387 shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

Meanwhile, the markets ended in positive territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 328.72 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 82,500.82. The NSE Nifty50 rose 103.55 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 25,285.35.

On Thursday, Tata Elxsi posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 154.8 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 229.4 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 918 crore, a 3.8 per cent decrease from Rs 955 crore in Q2 FY25, it added. PTI HG HG SHW