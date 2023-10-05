Tata Elxsi to develop automotive cyber security solution with IISc

Bengaluru: Design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Thursday announced the joint development of an automotive cyber security solution together with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) under the framework of an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This joint development will leverage Tata Elxsi's artificial intelligence and machine learning skill set and the business foray towards software-defined vehicles (SDV) & EV solutions, coupled with the strength of advanced research at Bengaluru-based IISc.

The partnership aims to address the challenges in cybersecurity presented by complex in-vehicle networks of sensors and numerous advancements in software that define the modern driving experience, a joint statement said.

Advances in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity have presented more opportunities for theft, remote control, tampering, and siphoning of personal information. Meanwhile, IISc researchers are focusing separately on developing automotive vehicle technologies and network security, smart grids, and other critical systems.

"This collaboration will also focus on security and threat detection in connected automotive vehicles, using AI & ML-based intrusion detection. The partnership will also work to prevent and detect potential security threats and anomalies with preventive insights on future and potentially more advanced threats in the system", the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Elxsi CEO and MD, Manoj Raghavan, said: "In the Connected vehicles space, we have made substantial investments to improve our solution stacks for Autonomous vehicles via our ADAS programme, SDV architecture, and the like. As vehicles increasingly rely on digital technologies, ensuring cybersecurity is paramount."

According to the statement, Tata Elxsi's solutions aim to transform the landscape of automotive cybersecurity with a product created out of this joint development with IISc's Department of Electrical Communication Engineering (ECE), under whose aegis this collaborative development work will be executed.

"In today's digital and interconnected world, cybersecurity threats are growing in pace with technological advances. At IISc, we are always keen on academia-industry partnerships that can help address such challenges. We are excited to join hands with Tata Elxsi to foster innovations in this important domain of security of connected automotive vehicles," said IISc Director Prof G Rangarajan.

Regarding the association, Dean of the Division of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Sciences (EECS), IISc, Prof Rajesh Sundaresan, said a modern car easily has upwards of 3,000 chips sensing and controlling the car's operation, and the design complexity associated with enabling safe in-vehicle networking is enormous.