Tata Group in process of adopting AI across stack; plans domain-centric AI chips

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Tata Group is in the process of adopting AI across the stack while also looking to produce chips for multiple industries with the first set expected to cater to the automotive sector, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit here, he noted that the Tata Group is building AI capability based on the diverse Indian data.

"I want to thank the vision of our Prime minister, which made it possible for us to make a serious foray into chips and semiconductors. What we will do next is to build chips that are very domain centric, which will be totally AI optimised. for every industry, and we will first launch or work towards getting it ready for the automotive sector," Chandrasekaran stated.

He noted that the salt-to-software conglomerate is adopting AI across the stack, from silicon to systems, AI ready data centres to applications and AI agents.

"We believe such a vision, and such a journey, is extremely exciting, and it will require us to work with world leading partners in India and across the globe," Chandrasekaran noted.

He noted that the group is establishing India's first large scale AI optimised data centre which is purpose built for the next generation AI training and inference.

"We are partnered with open AI to build the first 100 megawatt capacity, which will scale to one gigawatt. And we made an announcement with AMD yesterday, where we will combine the world class AI, rack, architecture, with data strengthened, infrastructure, engineering, power, and solution capabilities, to create a sustainable high density AI capacity in India for global standards," Chandrasekaran noted.

What the Tata group is creating is totally based on diverse Indian data assets on top of the foundational models so intelligence becomes available across the diversity of Indian context, he added.

Besides, TCS along with Tata Communications is building an AI operating system for industries, he said.

"What we will do is to build agentic industry solutions for every industry. We are already well on the journey, and we will work with partners, to be able to launch it and take it to all enterprises around the globe," Chandrasekaran noted.

So these are the areas that the group is focussed on, he added.

"I think it is the time for the promise to take action into practice so that we can deliver prosperity," he said.

"We are standing here at a very defining moment. It is the age of abundant intelligence where the scarce resources are trust, stewardship, and human capability. So let us send out a simple standard for the AI decade. Capability with dignity, high impact for every watt of energy, and progress with agency and collaboration," he added.

Chandrasekaran also emphasized on the transformative potential of AI, likening it to past infrastructure advancements like steam engines and the Internet.

He noted that the goal is to make AI accessible to all individuals and enterprises.

He added that the IT industry is uniquely positioned to integrate AI into workflows and processes.

"We should put the AI tools in the hands of the last person in the country and in fact, on the earth," he said. PTI MSS DR DR