Tata Group-owned IHCL to manage iconic hotel 'The Claridges' in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited, the country's largest hospitality firm, has signed a management contract for the landmark hotel 'The Claridges' commencing April 2025, aiming to enhance its presence in key metro cities with iconic assets.

The Claridges, an epitome of timeless elegance and contemporary luxury, was built over six decades ago in 1955. This iconic hotel blends old-world charm with modern sophistication with 119 rooms and suites.

"This signing aligns with our growth strategy to enhance IHCL's presence in key metro cities with iconic assets. The Claridges, a distinguished landmark in Lutyens' Delhi, provides a unique opportunity to expand our footprint at the nation's most prestigious address, while also paving the way for potential expansion of our brand-scape by growing The Claridges brand"," Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said.

IHCL will manage The Claridges, New Delhi in April 2025 under a hotel operating agreement.

Suresh Nanda, Claridges Hotels Pvt Ltd, said, "We are honored to extend our partnership with IHCL, globally renowned and celebrated for its world-class hospitality to jointly grow The Claridges brand. Under IHCL's management, we believe that The Claridges will build on its prestigious legacy". PTI RSN DRR DRR