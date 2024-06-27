Tata Group retains No 1 position in Brand Finance India Report 2024

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) Tata Group has retained its position as India’s most valuable brand, according to the latest report from Brand Finance.

The salt-to-software group is followed by IT major Infosys and HDFC Group, which have been ranked second and third respectively in the report of the brand valuation consultancy.

Tata Group has a 9 per cent growth in brand value to USD 28.6 billion, it said.

"Tata Group’s brand value highlights the first time an Indian brand is close to the USD30 billion brand value mark, reflecting the prevailing optimism in the Indian economy," said a statement.

Infosys has also exhibited a strong growth with a 9 per cent growth. The report has put its brand value to USD 14.2 billion despite a slowdown in the global IT Services sector.

While HDFC Group has jumped to third sport with a valuation of USD 10.4 billion, following its merger with HDFC Ltd.

Banking brands had posted an impressive double-digit growth in brand value with Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank & Union Bank leading the pack.

The telecom sector achieves 61 per cent growth in brand value, followed by Banking (26 per cent) and Mining, Iron & Steel sectors recording 16 per cent average growth.

"Telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have accelerated growth by adapting to evolving consumer device usage patterns. Structural reforms and regulatory improvements in the banking sector have enhanced the brand values of leading public sector banks," it said.

While hospitality brand Taj continues to grow in stature as the strongest Indian brand ranked with AAA+ brand strength rating, it said.