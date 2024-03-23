Tata Group will move to 70 pc green energy by 2030: Chandrasekaran

Jamshedpur, Mar 23 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Saturday said the conglomerate will move to 70 per cent green energy by 2030.

Advertisment

He was addressing the convocation of XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur where he was honoured with the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Social and Industrial Peace.

"Nation-building impulse is as relevant now as it was earlier. There are major energy transitions, digital transitions in the form of AI and machine learning, and supply chain transitions that we are facing today. But, India is uniquely placed because we can invest in each of these transitions today because of the geopolitical advantages that our country has," he said.

He said that by 2030, the Tata Group will move to 70 per cent green energy.

Advertisment

Chandrasekaran said the priorities of the conglomerate are simplification, synergy, sustainability, supply chain transformation and digital transformation.

"These are achieved via integrity, sound strategy, great execution, good governance and consistent practice," he said.

He asked the students to follow three mantras for a successful career -- positive attitude, a winning set and the ability to work hard.

"Being the next generation of leaders, India awaits your contribution in the form of the story you will create," he told the students.

At the convocation, 552 students received their diplomas. PTI BS SOM