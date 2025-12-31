Tata Group's N Chandra outlines 2026 priorities: Execution, Bold Innovation in focus

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday outlined the conglomerate's strategic priorities for 2026, emphasising execution, teamwork, and bold innovation as key drivers amid global uncertainty.

In his year-end message to staff, Chandrasekaran highlighted that companies that deliver on commitments, foster collaboration across teams, and take calculated risks will be best positioned to navigate volatility and create long-term stability.

The group plans to accelerate AI and data initiatives, expand advanced manufacturing, and strengthen future-ready talent skilled in emerging technologies.

Sustainability remains a priority, with initiatives like green steel production and electric mobility continuing to scale.

He also underscored the importance of resilience, citing cybersecurity, operational, and geopolitical risks, and highlighted programs like the Tata Transformation Prize, which support Indian scientists in sustainability, health, and food security.

The group's 2026 strategy aims to convert uncertainty into opportunity, drive innovation, and strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing and technology hub.

Describing 2025 as a "humbling year" with "unrelenting unpredictability", he said the year was full of difficult moments. He went on to recall the devastating crash of Air India 171 flight in Ahmedabad that affected "us all".

"On a positive note, global growth has held steadier than expected amid rampant volatility," he said.

"India's economic growth continues to stand out, underscoring that it is on the path to become the world's third largest economy this decade." While there was progress, heightened geopolitical tensions created more operational challenges, while technology advanced faster than regulators could keep up with.

"For India and for the Tata Group, this era of uncertainty carries with it big strategic opportunities. Realignments create openings for youthful, dynamic economies like ours. For our group, the coming years can be the most successful in our long history," he said. PTI ANZ TRB TRB