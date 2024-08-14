Tata Housing announces Independence Day offers to potential homebuyers

New Delhi: Tata Housing Development Company on Wednesday announced Independence Day offers, including lower stamp duty and freebies, for potential customers in some of its projects across India in order to boost sales amid strong demand.

In a statement, the company said it is providing exclusive Independence Day offers for its prestigious luxury projects in the South and West regions of India.

"Tata Housing is leveraging this period of high demand to offer substantial financial benefits such as reduced stamp duty fees to make homeownership more attainable and rewarding for buyers during this festive season," the company said.

In the Western region, Tata Housing's 'Serein' project in Thane is offering a substantial saving of up to Rs 19 lakh on stamp duty.

At the same time, Tata Housing's 'Amantra' in Kalyan, is providing its homebuyers with savings of up to Rs 4 lakh on stamp duty for the first 25 units.

Furthermore, Tata Value Homes, 'Sense 66' in Pune presents flexible payment plans.

In the Southern region, Tata Realty’s 'Tritvam' project in Kochi is presenting an exceptional advantage to its homebuyers with zero stamp duty.

In Bengaluru's 'New Haven' project, it is providing furnishing voucher worth up to Rs 3 lakh.

Tata Housing's '88 East' in Kolkata is offering a benefit of up to Rs 10 lakh for lower floor inventory, applicable only up to the 7th floor.

In the Northern region, Tata Housing's 'Myst' near Kasuali provides a benefit of up to Rs 15 lakh specifically for 3 BHK apartments.

Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd said, "Our Independence Day offers are designed to provide homebuyers with significant financial advantages, making it easier for them to step into their dream homes." Tata Housing Development Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. The company currently has more than 33 projects with a total development potential of over 51 million square feet spread across major cities in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.