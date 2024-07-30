Tata International to boost production of sustainable leather to 50 per cent in 4 yrs

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the diversified conglomerate Tata Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to boost production of sustainable leather to 50 per cent in four years.

The company has launched eco-friendly Phoenix Leather using a patented technology in association with the Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai.

"Tata International's Earthcare Leather range aims to lead the sustainable development of the leather industry. Despite lower demand post-Covid, we are now witnessing promising recovery with increased interest from key markets such as the USA, China and Europe. Tata International is one of the largest exporter of leather and leather products in India," the company's Finished Leather Business - Business Head P Rajasekaran said.

"We are optimistic about sustainable and bio-based leather. The percentage share of Earthcare leather in financial year 2023-24 accounted for 27 per cent of our total production and we plan to increase this to 50 per cent in the next four years," he said in a release.

The Earthcare Leather range, featuring Phoenix Leather alongside bio-based and chrome-free options, underscores Tata International's commitment to sustainability in the leather industry, the release said.

Phoenix Leather stands out for its eco-friendly production process and high-quality, meeting the stringent requirements of leather product manufacturers, the release added.