Tata Investment Corporation PAT net up 11.6 pc at Rs 146.3 cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 145.46 crore, as against Rs 142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at Rs 89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 12.15 crore, as compared to Rs 11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

The company said its board has approved subdivision of the existing equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory approvals. PTI RKL DRR