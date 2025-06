Tata Memorial Centre ties up with GE HealthCare for cancer research

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Tata Memorial Centre on Wednesday said it has tied up with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to establish a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre.

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said in a statement.

"The government is adopting a strategic, policy-driven approach to fight cancer with the establishment of day care centres, expansion of cancer care ecosystem, promoting cancer screenings and awareness programmes. However, early detection, equitable access and preventive care remain a challenge," Tata Memorial Hospital Director C S Pramesh stated.

With GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, he added.

"With TMC, we will strengthen our commitment to deliver solutions that connect every step of cancer care, right from discovery, diagnosis to treatment, with the integration of advanced imaging technologies and AI-led solutions," GE HealthCare South Asia President and CEO Chaitanya Sarawate said.

As per industry estimates, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people in India are diagnosed with cancer, and a report from the Cancer Registry Program states the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020.

Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre is a comprehensive cancer care centre under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. PTI MSS DR