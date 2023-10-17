Tata Metaliks Q2 profit grows three-fold to Rs 44 cr

New Delhi: Tata Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 44.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, helped by reduced expenses.

It had clocked Rs 14.29 crore net profit in July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 758.05 crore from Rs 881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses declined to Rs 696.41 crore from Rs 861.64 crore in July-September 2022-23.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal. It has two major product offerings – Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron Pipe (DIP).