Tata Motors bags additional order for 148 electric buses from BMTC

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an additional order for 148 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

This order follows an earlier order of 921 electric buses by BMTC, most of which have been delivered, the company said in a statement.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be responsible for the supply, operation and maintenance of the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a 12-year period, Tata Motors said. PTI RKL TRB