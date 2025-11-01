Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales up 10 pc at 37,530 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday reported a 10 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 37,530 units in October as compared to 34,259 units in the same month last year.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were up 7 per cent at 35,108 units last month as against 32,708 units in October 2024, Tata Motors Ltd said in a statement.

International business posted sales of 2,422 units as compared to 1,551 units in the same month last year, up 56 per cent, it added. PTI RKL TRB