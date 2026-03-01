Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales up 32 pc at 42,940 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday reported a 32 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 42,940 units in February as compared to 32,533 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 40,893 units last month as against 30,797 units in the year-ago period, up 32.8 per cent, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Sales in international business stood at 2,047 units as compared to 1,736 units in February 2025, a growth of 17.9 per cent, it added. PTI RKL MR