Tata Motors gets order for 1k bus chassis from UPSRTC

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday said it has received an order from the UP State Road Transport Corporation to supply 1,000 units of diesel bus chassis.

The company received the order following a competitive e-bidding process, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner as per mutually agreed terms, it added.

"The Tata LPO 1618 bus chassis is engineered to deliver robust and reliable mobility with high uptime and low maintenance and operating costs. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC," Tata Motors Head Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business Anand S said.

The latest order follows the successful fulfilment of a similar, larger order of 1,350 bus chassis received last year, which are currently running efficiently by the UPSRTC, the company said. PTI MSS SHW SHW