Tata Motors group global sales rise 2 pc in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday reported a 2 per cent rise in total global sales to 3,29,847 units in the June quarter.

The company had sold 3,22,159 units in the April-June quarter of FY24.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles were lower by 1 per cent year-on-year at 1,38,682 units in the first quarter as against a year ago, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover dispatches stood at 97,755 units in the April-June quarter, a growth of 5 per cent over the same period last fiscal.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were at 93,410 units, an increase of 6 per cent over Q1 of FY24. PTI MSS SHW