Tata Motors group global wholesales up 1% at 3,41,791 units in Q3

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 1 per cent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q3 FY25 were 1,39,829 units, higher by 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales excluding that of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China, stood at 1,04,427 units, up 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, it added.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 units, the company said.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were 97,535 units, down 1 per cent from the third quarter of FY24, the filing said.