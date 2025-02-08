Tata Motors launches vehicle scrapping facility in Guwahati

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Saturday announced the launch of its registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Guwahati with a capacity to dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

Operated by Tata Motors' partner Axom Platinum Scrappers, the facility is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

With this, the home-grown auto major now has seven such facilities, including in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, the Delhi-NCR, and Pune, the company said.

"Today, with the launch of the Northeast's first Re.Wi.Re facility in Guwahati, Tata Motors takes a significant step in advancing responsible vehicle scrapping in the region. Committed to the principles of a circular economy, we are driving practices that support sustainability," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said at the inauguration ceremony.

The event was also attended by Jogen Mohan and Ashok Singhal -- ministers in the Assam government -- as well as Sanjive Narain, Director, Axom Automobiles.

With a network of RVSFs across seven states, Tata Motors can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, Wagh added.

"The launch of this advanced vehicle recycling facility will create valuable employment opportunities and support economic growth of our state and communities. In addition, it will also ensure safe disposal of end-of-life vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a cleaner environment," said Mohan.

Equipped with cell-type and line-type dismantling for both commercial and passenger vehicles, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases, Tata Motors said.

"The inauguration of Tata Motors' Re.Wi.Re facility in Guwahati is a key step toward a cleaner, greener Assam. This modern facility will foster a sustainable vehicle disposal ecosystem while benefiting both the environment and people of Assam," said Singhal. PTI IAS TRB