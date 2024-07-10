Tata Motors, Mahindra cut SUV prices to boost demand

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have cut the prices of their SUV models to boost demand.

Tata Motors has revised the starting prices of its flagship SUVs, the Harrier (Rs 14.99 lakh) and the Safari (Rs 15.49 lakh) and extended benefits of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on other popular SUV variants.

"With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to Rs 1.3 lakh), have made it the most accessible it has ever been," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

Complementing the same, the Punch.ev too is being offered with a benefit of up to Rs 30,000, he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its XUV700's fully-loaded AX7 range now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh, a price cut of over Rs 2 lakh.

The price cut will enable more people to experience the range, it added. PTI MSS SHW