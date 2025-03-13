Tata Motors marks return in Sri Lanka with all-new passenger vehicle portfolio

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Marking its return in Sri Lanka, Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of its all-new range of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the country.

The company in partnership with its sole authorised distributor in Sri Lanka, DIMO, launched a range of SUVs - Punch, Nexon, and the Curvv, along with its popular electric hatchback, Tiago.ev, while showcasing EV portfolio comprising Punch.ev, Nexon.ev and the Curvv.ev, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"We are excited to be here in Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in our international business strategy. Tata Motors has undergone significant transformation over the years, and there is no better way to mark our return than with a new, game-changing product portfolio," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility - Head of International Business, Yash Khandelwal said.

*** TVS Motor Co, PETRONAS Lubricants strengthen partnership * TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has further strengthened its partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), which will continue to be the title sponsor of TVS Racing, the factory racing team, for the next three years.

PETRONAS, which has been the title sponsor of TVS Racing across the 2022-2023 season, will support the team's participation in the Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), and Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), the company said in a statement.

"Strengthening our partnership with PLI underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. Their cutting-edge technology and experience in premier racing events perfectly compliments our vision for the sport. PLI's expertise in fluid technology, combined with our racing heritage, will continue to shape the future of two-wheeler racing in India," TVS Motor Company Head Business - Premium, Vimal Sumbly said.

PETRONAS Lubricants India (Pvt) Ltd CEO Binu Chandy said, "This partnership not only strengthens our presence in India's dynamic two-wheeler market but also aligns with our broader energy ambitions in the country." PTI RKL SHW SHW