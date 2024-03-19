Tata Motors opens fifth registered vehicle scrapping facility

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has commissioned its fifth registered vehicle scrapping facility near the capital.

Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) has a capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, Tata Motors said in a statement.

It is adept at scrapping passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands, the company added.

"The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of a building a circular economy," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

Tata Motors has four RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, and Chandigarh.

The company runs the RVSFs under the name 'Re.Wi.Re Recycle with Respect', which are built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. PTI RKL SGC TRB